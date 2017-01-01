- Calories per serving 177
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 454mg
- Calcium per serving 52mg
Grilled-Asparagus Panzanella
Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 8 minutes; Stand: 30 minutes.
How to Make It
Prepare grill.
Snap off tough ends of asparagus or trim with a knife, and peel the bottom half of the stalk, if necessary.
Place asparagus on a baking sheet, toss with olive oil, and season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Grill asparagus, perpendicular to the grates, for 3–5 minutes on each side or until just crisp-tender.
Grill the bread about 1 minute per side or until slightly charred. Cut each slice into 1-inch cubes.
Whisk vinegar, garlic, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and extra-virgin olive oil in a large bowl until combined. Add asparagus, grilled bread, tomatoes, and remaining ingredients; mix. Season with more salt and pepper, if desired. Let sit at room temperature for at least 30 minutes.
Bobby Flay's Grill It!