- Calories per serving 226
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 12%
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 36g
- Fiber per serving 7.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 6mg
- Iron per serving 2.5mg
- Sodium per serving 766mg
- Calcium per serving 178mg
Tortilla Soup
"I had this soup at a restaurant. I played around with the ingredients and came up with a pretty close duplication." -Jenny Thompson, Newton, IA
Avocados are a great source of healthy, monounsaturated fats. Serve with a side of cornbread.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Combine first 9 ingredients in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 12 minutes. Ladle into bowls; sprinkle with cheese. Serve with chips.