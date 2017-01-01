- Calories per serving 265
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 8.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 15.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 30.3g
- Fiber per serving 1.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 48mg
- Iron per serving 1.5mg
- Sodium per serving 668mg
- Calcium per serving 164mg
Lobster Newburg
If you don't want to cook live lobsters, use frozen tails. To get 1 cup of chopped meat, use 3 (6-ounce) tails, and steam them for about 8 minutes. You can also use shrimp or crab in place of lobster.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°.
Hollow out each roll, leaving about a 1/4-inch-thick shell; reserve torn bread for another use. Place hollowed bread shells on a baking sheet. Bake at 375° for 7 minutes or until lightly toasted. Remove the bread shells from oven; set aside.
Melt butter in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook 2 minutes or until tender, stirring frequently. Add water and sherry, and cook 1 minute. Sprinkle flour over onion mixture; cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Gradually add milk, stirring constantly with a whisk; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 3 minutes or until thick, stirring constantly. Add cream cheese; stir with a whisk until cheese melts. Stir in lobster, juice, salt, and paprika. Spoon 1/2 cup lobster mixture into each bread shell; sprinkle each serving with 1/2 teaspoon chives. Serve immediately.