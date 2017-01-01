Zucchini with Corn and Cilantro

Photo: Oxmoor House
Prep Time
6 Mins
Cook Time
7 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Use this vegetable medley as a fresh substitute for salsa or guacamole salad on a Tex-Mex fiesta plate.

Substitute this vegetable medley for salsa and cut total sodium to nearly a tenth. Or swap it for guacamole for one-tenth the fat and half the calories. Serve with baked tortilla chips for a deliciously satisfying snack.

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 3 1/2 cups cubed zucchini (about 1 pound)
  • 1 cup frozen whole-kernel corn
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 62
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 23%
  • Fat per serving 1.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 2.6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 2.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.7mg
  • Sodium per serving 152mg
  • Calcium per serving 19mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add zucchini and corn; cook, stirring occasionally, 7 to 8 minutes or until zucchini is crisp-tender.

Step 2

Remove from heat, and stir in cilantro and remaining ingredients.

Cooking Light Superfast Suppers

