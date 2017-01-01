- Calories per serving 282
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 13.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 36.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 1.6g
- Fiber per serving 0.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 87mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 293mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Zesty Baked Salmon
Give your baked salmon some color and zest by spreading a mixture of green onions, low-fat mayonnaise, and plain fat-free yogurt on top.
Salmon tops the list of fish with the most omega-3 fatty acids. This creamy sauce is full of flavor and low in fat. Baking is a healthy, grease-free cooking technique.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°.
Place fish, skin side down, in a baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake at 425° for 18 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.
Combine 2 tablespoons green onions and next 5 ingredients; spread evenly over fish. Bake 2 additional minutes or until sauce is bubbly.
Serve immediately. If desired, sprinkle with additional chopped green onions, and garnish with lemon wedges.
Tip: Because it has a higher fat content than many other kinds of fish, salmon stays moist and flavorful even if it's slightly overdone. It's a great choice if you're not used to cooking fish.
All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic