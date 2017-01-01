Zesty Baked Salmon

Photo: Oxmoor House
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 fillet)
Health.com
March 2016

Give your baked salmon some color and zest by spreading a mixture of green onions, low-fat mayonnaise, and plain fat-free yogurt on top.

Salmon tops the list of fish with the most omega-3 fatty acids. This creamy sauce is full of flavor and low in fat. Baking is a healthy, grease-free cooking technique.

Ingredients

  • 4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 tablespoons chopped green onions
  • 1 tablespoon low-fat mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon plain fat-free yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon lemon pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon dry mustard
  • Chopped green onions (optional)
  • Lemon wedges (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 282
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 13.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 36.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 1.6g
  • Fiber per serving 0.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 87mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 293mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2

Place fish, skin side down, in a baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake at 425° for 18 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.

Step 3

Combine 2 tablespoons green onions and next 5 ingredients; spread evenly over fish. Bake 2 additional minutes or until sauce is bubbly.

Step 4

Serve immediately. If desired, sprinkle with additional chopped green onions, and garnish with lemon wedges.

Step 5

Tip: Because it has a higher fat content than many other kinds of fish, salmon stays moist and flavorful even if it's slightly overdone. It's a great choice if you're not used to cooking fish.

All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic

