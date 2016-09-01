Simple Veggie Tostadas

The problem with your weekly Mexican tostada night is that the dish is often high in fat, calories, and sodium. But it doesn’t have to be. Here’s a great healthy recipe that incorporates the delicious Mexican flavors you love while cutting the grease and the caloric punch. Added bonus: This recipe is chock-full of vitamin-rich vegetables, it’s high in fiber, and it provides plenty of vegetarian protein. Plus, if you round the meal out with our delicious pico de gallo and guacamole (two superfood-dense toppings), you’ll get the added anti-cancer benefits of the antioxidant lycopene and the healthy fats of avocado. Watch the video for a step-by-step guide on how it’s made.