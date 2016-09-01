- Calories per serving 215
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 12%
- Fat per serving 2.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 38.7g
- Fiber per serving 10.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 3.4mg
- Sodium per serving 404mg
- Calcium per serving 172mg
Simple Veggie Tostadas
The problem with your weekly Mexican tostada night is that the dish is often high in fat, calories, and sodium. But it doesn’t have to be. Here’s a great healthy recipe that incorporates the delicious Mexican flavors you love while cutting the grease and the caloric punch. Added bonus: This recipe is chock-full of vitamin-rich vegetables, it’s high in fiber, and it provides plenty of vegetarian protein. Plus, if you round the meal out with our delicious pico de gallo and guacamole (two superfood-dense toppings), you’ll get the added anti-cancer benefits of the antioxidant lycopene and the healthy fats of avocado. Watch the video for a step-by-step guide on how it’s made.
How to Make It
Place a medium nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat until hot. Add mushrooms, zucchini, and bell pepper to pan. Sauté 3 to 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Spoon about 3/4 cup vegetable mixture over black bean mixture on each tostada. Top with lettuce, salsa, and cheese.
