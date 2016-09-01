Simple Veggie Tostadas

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
18 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 tostada)
Health.com
March 2016

The problem with your weekly Mexican tostada night is that the dish is often high in fat, calories, and sodium. But it doesn’t have to be. Here’s a great healthy recipe that incorporates the delicious Mexican flavors you love while cutting the grease and the caloric punch. Added bonus: This recipe is chock-full of vitamin-rich vegetables, it’s high in fiber, and it provides plenty of vegetarian protein. Plus, if you round the meal out with our delicious pico de gallo and guacamole (two superfood-dense toppings), you’ll get the added anti-cancer benefits of the antioxidant lycopene and the healthy fats of avocado. Watch the video for a step-by-step guide on how it’s made.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 2 cups sliced mushrooms
  • 2 small zucchini, sliced
  • 1 large red bell pepper, chopped
  • 4

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 215
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 12%
  • Fat per serving 2.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 38.7g
  • Fiber per serving 10.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 3.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 404mg
  • Calcium per serving 172mg

How to Make It

Place a medium nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat until hot. Add mushrooms, zucchini, and bell pepper to pan. Sauté 3 to 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Spoon about 3/4 cup vegetable mixture over black bean mixture on each tostada. Top with lettuce, salsa, and cheese.

Cooking Light Superfast Suppers

