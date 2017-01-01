- Calories per serving 184
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 5.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Protein per serving 21g
- Carbohydrate per serving 10.4g
- Fiber per serving 3.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 11mg
- Iron per serving 3.7mg
- Sodium per serving 588mg
- Calcium per serving 154mg
Veggie Sausage-Cheddar Frittata
Vegetable sausage is easier to crumble if you microwave it at HIGH for 15 seconds.
Fritattas are a good way to get a variety of nutrients. Eggs and cheese are a great source of calcium and protein. Mix in veggies to get an antioxidant kick as well as fiber. Fat-free cheese is a healthy alternative, especially because there is fat in the eggs and sausage.
How to Make It
Preheat broiler.
Place a 12-inch ovenproof nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add chopped bell pepper and mushrooms; sauté 3 minutes. Add sausage, salt, and pepper; reduce heat to medium-low, and cook 1 minute.
Combine egg substitute and half-and-half; carefully pour over sausage mixture. Cover and cook 6 minutes. (Frittata will be slightly moist on top.) Sprinkle with cheese.
Broil 1 to 2 minutes or until cheese melts. Cut into 8 wedges.