Veggie Sausage-Cheddar Frittata

Photo: Oxmoor House
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
11 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 2 wedges)
Health.com
March 2016

Vegetable sausage is easier to crumble if you microwave it at HIGH for 15 seconds.

Fritattas are a good way to get a variety of nutrients. Eggs and cheese are a great source of calcium and protein. Mix in veggies to get an antioxidant kick as well as fiber. Fat-free cheese is a healthy alternative, especially because there is fat in the eggs and sausage.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1 green bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 (8-ounce) package presliced mushrooms
  • 4 (1.3-ounce) frozen vegetable protein sausage patties, thawed and crumbled
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup egg substitute
  • 1/4 cup fat-free half-and-half
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) shredded reduced-fat sharp Cheddar cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 184
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 5.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 10.4g
  • Fiber per serving 3.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 11mg
  • Iron per serving 3.7mg
  • Sodium per serving 588mg
  • Calcium per serving 154mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat broiler.

Step 2

Place a 12-inch ovenproof nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add chopped bell pepper and mushrooms; sauté 3 minutes. Add sausage, salt, and pepper; reduce heat to medium-low, and cook 1 minute.

Step 3

Combine egg substitute and half-and-half; carefully pour over sausage mixture. Cover and cook 6 minutes. (Frittata will be slightly moist on top.) Sprinkle with cheese.

Step 4

Broil 1 to 2 minutes or until cheese melts. Cut into 8 wedges.

Cooking Light Superfast Suppers

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up