Vegetable-Beef Soup

Photo: Oxmoor House
Prep Time
11 Mins
Cook Time
7 Hours
Yield
8 servings (serving size: about 1 3/4 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

Slow-cooking top round steak with tomatoes, garlic, onion, and Worcestershire sauce creates a succulent soup full of tender beef. This soup is sure to please the whole family.

Serve this protein- and fiber-rich soup on a cold day. Add whole-grain crackers or a multi-grain roll to soak up the thick soup.

Ingredients

  • 1.1 ounces all-purpose flour (about 1/4 cup)
  • 1 1/2 pounds lean top round steak, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 2 teaspoons spicy herb blend
  • 2 (16-ounce) packages frozen gumbo vegetables mix
  • 1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped onion
  • 2 (14.5-ounce) cans diced tomatoes with garlic, undrained
  • 2 (14.5-ounce) cans fat-free, lower-sodium beef broth
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon lower-sodium Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 248
  • Fat per serving 5.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 23g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22g
  • Fiber per serving 4.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 49mg
  • Iron per serving 2.7mg
  • Sodium per serving 587mg
  • Calcium per serving 26mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place flour in a large zip-top plastic bag; add steak cubes. Seal and shake to coat. Remove steak from bag; set aside.

Step 2

Place a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat until hot. Add steak, and cook until browned on all sides.

Step 3

Place steak and remaining ingredients in a 4-quart electric slow cooker; stir well. Cover with lid; cook on high-heat setting 1 hour.

Step 4

Reduce heat to low; cook 6 hours or until meat is done and vegetables are tender.

