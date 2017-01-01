Vegetable Fried Rice

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
7 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
March 2016

When you're making instant brown rice for this recipe, add extra flavor by cooking the rice in vegetable broth (a 14-ounce can) instead of 1 3/4 cups water.

Olive oil is a healthier alternative to sesame oil, but it does have a different taste. Try using half sesame and half olive oil to cut back on excess sodium.

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons dark sesame oil
  • 3/4 cup sliced shiitake mushrooms
  • 1/2 cup matchstick-cut carrots
  • 1/2 cup sliced green onions
  • 2 teaspoons bottled minced garlic
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 4 cups chilled cooked brown rice
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 3 tablespoons dry white wine
  • 1/3 cup frozen green peas

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 262
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 20%
  • Fat per serving 5.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Protein per serving 8.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 45.1g
  • Fiber per serving 4.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 53mg
  • Iron per serving 1.2mg
  • Sodium per serving 736mg
  • Calcium per serving 20mg

How to Make It

Heat sesame oil in a large nonstick skillet over high heat. Add mushrooms and next 4 ingredients; stir-fry until tender. Add cooked rice; stir-fry 2 minutes. Push rice mixture to sides of pan, forming a well in center. Add egg to center of pan, and let cook 30 seconds; toss with rice, and stir-fry until egg is cooked. Stir in soy sauce and remaining ingredients; cook until thoroughly heated.

