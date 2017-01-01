Tuna with Jalapeño Sour Cream

Photo: Oxmoor House
Prep Time
8 Mins
Cook Time
6 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 tuna steak and about 2 1/2 tablespoons jalapeño sour cream)
Health.com
March 2016

Tuna, like other fish, is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids. But limit your intake of tuna and other large fish like tile fish and shark, which have high contents of mercury.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (1/2 lime)
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 4 (6-ounce) tuna steaks (about 1 inch thick)
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 239
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 21%
  • Fat per serving 5.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 41.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 3.6g
  • Fiber per serving 0.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 92mg
  • Iron per serving 1.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 396mg
  • Calcium per serving 85mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 5 ingredients; set aside.

Step 2

Combine chili powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Rub tuna with chili powder mixture; coat with cooking spray. Place a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot; add tuna. Cook 3 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness. Serve with sour cream mixture.

Cooking Light Superfast Suppers

