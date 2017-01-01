Tomato Chutney

Photo: Oxmoor House
Prep Time
6 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Yield
3 cups (serving size: 1 tablespoon)
Health.com
March 2016

Keep this sweet and savory condiment on hand to use in the recipes on the next two pages or as an alternative to salsa or ketchup on sandwiches, vegetables, and appetizers.

Use this chutney as a spread or dip for pita chips, bread, or sandwiches. Tomato-based foods, like this chutney, are rich in the antioxidant lycopene.

Ingredients

  • 4 (14.5-ounce) cans diced tomatoes, drained
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped onion (about 1 large)
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup white wine vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 14
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 1%
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 3.6g
  • Fiber per serving 0.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.1mg
  • Sodium per serving 27mg
  • Calcium per serving 5mg

How to Make It

Combine all ingredients in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook, uncovered, 30 minutes or until mixture is reduced to 3 cups, stirring often.

