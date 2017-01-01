Three-Pepper Pizza

Combine seasoning, tomato paste, and water in a small bowl; stir well. Spread over pizza crust. Top evenly with cheese. Sprinkle bell pepper and onion evenly over cheese.

Bake at 450° for 10 to 12 minutes or until cheese melts. Cut into 6 wedges, and serve.

Step 4

Tip: Bell peppers come in an assortment of colors: green, red, yellow, orange, brown, and purple. The color depends on variety and ripeness. When peppers are picked before they reach maturity, they are green. But when left on the vine a little longer, a pepper ripens and changes color, depending on its variety.