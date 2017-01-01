- Calories per serving 236
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 6.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 10.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 36.2g
- Fiber per serving 2.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 352mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Three-Pepper Pizza
Contrary to popular belief, pizza can be a healthy dish. Adding vegetables like bell peppers, which are the best source of vitamin C, boosts your veggie intake. Additionally, if you choose reduced-fat or fat-free cheese you cut back on fat and still get a boost of calcium.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 450°.
Combine seasoning, tomato paste, and water in a small bowl; stir well. Spread over pizza crust. Top evenly with cheese. Sprinkle bell pepper and onion evenly over cheese.
Bake at 450° for 10 to 12 minutes or until cheese melts. Cut into 6 wedges, and serve.
Tip: Bell peppers come in an assortment of colors: green, red, yellow, orange, brown, and purple. The color depends on variety and ripeness. When peppers are picked before they reach maturity, they are green. But when left on the vine a little longer, a pepper ripens and changes color, depending on its variety.