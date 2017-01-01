Three-Pepper Pizza

Photo: Oxmoor House
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 wedge)
March 2016

Contrary to popular belief, pizza can be a healthy dish. Adding vegetables like bell peppers, which are the best source of vitamin C, boosts your veggie intake. Additionally, if you choose reduced-fat or fat-free cheese you cut back on fat and still get a boost of calcium.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 1/3 cup tomato paste
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 (12-inch) prebaked refrigerated pizza crust
  • 1 cup (4 ounces) shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
  • 1 1/2 cups diced green, red, and yellow bell pepper (about 3 small peppers)
  • 1/2 onion, chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 236
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 6.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 10.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 36.2g
  • Fiber per serving 2.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 352mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°.

Step 2

Combine seasoning, tomato paste, and water in a small bowl; stir well. Spread over pizza crust. Top evenly with cheese. Sprinkle bell pepper and onion evenly over cheese.

Step 3

Bake at 450° for 10 to 12 minutes or until cheese melts. Cut into 6 wedges, and serve.

Step 4

Tip: Bell peppers come in an assortment of colors: green, red, yellow, orange, brown, and purple. The color depends on variety and ripeness. When peppers are picked before they reach maturity, they are green. But when left on the vine a little longer, a pepper ripens and changes color, depending on its variety.

