Tangy Dijon Pasta

Yield
7 servings (serving size: ) (serving size: 1/2 cup)
March 2016

Mustard, especially dijon, is a low-calorie, low-fat way to spice up any sauce or dish. Choose fat-free sour cream to cut back even more on fat. Serve with whole-grain pasta for fiber.

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces uncooked angel hair pasta
  • 2 cups fresh snow pea pods
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/2 cup diced red onion
  • 1 (2-ounce) jar sliced pimiento, drained
  • 1/3 cup low-fat sour cream
  • 3 tablespoons dry white wine or low-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 102
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 2.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16.5g
  • Fiber per serving 1.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 137mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Drain and set aside.

Step 2

Wash peas; trim ends, and remove strings. Cook, uncovered, in a small amount of boiling water 3 minutes. Drain; set aside.

Step 3

Coat a large skillet with cooking spray; place over medium-high heat until hot. Add onion, and sauté 2 to 3 minutes or until tender. Add pasta, snow peas, and pimiento. Combine sour cream, wine, and mustard in a small bowl; stir well using a wire whisk. Add sour cream mixture to pan. Cook, stirring constantly, 2 to 3 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Serve immediately.

