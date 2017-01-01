Tangy Dijon Pasta

Step 3

Coat a large skillet with cooking spray; place over medium-high heat until hot. Add onion, and sauté 2 to 3 minutes or until tender. Add pasta, snow peas, and pimiento. Combine sour cream, wine, and mustard in a small bowl; stir well using a wire whisk. Add sour cream mixture to pan. Cook, stirring constantly, 2 to 3 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Serve immediately.