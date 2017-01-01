- Calories per serving 102
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 2.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16.5g
- Fiber per serving 1.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 137mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Tangy Dijon Pasta
Mustard, especially dijon, is a low-calorie, low-fat way to spice up any sauce or dish. Choose fat-free sour cream to cut back even more on fat. Serve with whole-grain pasta for fiber.
How to Make It
Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Drain and set aside.
Wash peas; trim ends, and remove strings. Cook, uncovered, in a small amount of boiling water 3 minutes. Drain; set aside.
Coat a large skillet with cooking spray; place over medium-high heat until hot. Add onion, and sauté 2 to 3 minutes or until tender. Add pasta, snow peas, and pimiento. Combine sour cream, wine, and mustard in a small bowl; stir well using a wire whisk. Add sour cream mixture to pan. Cook, stirring constantly, 2 to 3 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Serve immediately.