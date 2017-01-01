Strawberry Shortcakes

Photo: Oxmoor House
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 cake and 1/3 cup sauce)
Health.com
March 2016

Six ingredients are all you need for this quick and easy Strawberry Shortcake recipe. Store-bought individual cakes make prep time a breeze.

You won't believe this delicious, classic dessert is low in calories and in fat. You even have wiggle room to add a scoop of fat-free vanilla ice cream to top it off.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon calorie-free sweetener
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 cup orange juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla or almond extract
  • 1 1/2 cups sliced fresh strawberries (about 1 pint)
  • 6 spongecake dessert shells (5-ounce package)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 113
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 0.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24.3g
  • Fiber per serving 0.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 33mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 169mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine sweetener and cornstarch in a small saucepan. Stir in orange juice. Bring to a boil; cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute or until mixture is thickened and bubbly. Remove from heat, and stir in extract. Cool completely.

Step 2

Combine orange juice mixture and strawberries in a bowl; stir gently. Cover and chill 30 minutes.

Step 3

To serve, spoon sauce over dessert shells.

Step 4

Tip: This luscious sauce is also good spooned over no-sugar-added ice cream, angel food cake, or fat-free pound cake.

All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic

