- Calories per serving 113
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 0.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 24.3g
- Fiber per serving 0.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 33mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 169mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Strawberry Shortcakes
Six ingredients are all you need for this quick and easy Strawberry Shortcake recipe. Store-bought individual cakes make prep time a breeze.
You won't believe this delicious, classic dessert is low in calories and in fat. You even have wiggle room to add a scoop of fat-free vanilla ice cream to top it off.
How to Make It
Combine sweetener and cornstarch in a small saucepan. Stir in orange juice. Bring to a boil; cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute or until mixture is thickened and bubbly. Remove from heat, and stir in extract. Cool completely.
Combine orange juice mixture and strawberries in a bowl; stir gently. Cover and chill 30 minutes.
To serve, spoon sauce over dessert shells.
Tip: This luscious sauce is also good spooned over no-sugar-added ice cream, angel food cake, or fat-free pound cake.
