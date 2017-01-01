- Calories per serving 185
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 35%
- Fat per serving 7.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Protein per serving 25g
- Carbohydrate per serving 3.3g
- Fiber per serving 0.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 62mg
- Iron per serving 1.1mg
- Sodium per serving 355mg
- Calcium per serving 28mg
Spicy Pork au Jus
Photo: Oxmoor House
Choice olive oil instead of vegetable oil for a heart-healthy frying option. Serve with a side of grains and whole-grain rice to complete the meal.
Sprinkle both sides of pork chops with seasoning. Place a large nonstick skillet over high heat until hot; add oil. Add pork chops, and cook 4 minutes on each side or just until done. Remove pork from pan; set aside, and keep warm.
Combine water and remaining ingredients. Add soy sauce mixture to hot pan, and cook over medium-high heat 45 seconds until mixture reduces to 1/4 cup, scraping sides and bottom of pan to remove browned bits. Serve over pork.
