Spicy Asparagus-Tempeh Stir-Fry

Photo: Oxmoor House
Prep Time
12 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 cup stir-fry and 3/4 cup brown rice)
Health.com
March 2016

Prepare 3 cups cooked brown rice by using 1 large bag of boil-in-bag brown rice.

Tempeh is similar to tofu in its consistency and soy protein content. It works as a healthy meat alternative, and soaks up the flavor of any sauce it soaks up.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 pound asparagus spears
  • 3/4 cup vegetable broth
  • 1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 2 tablespoons sesame oil, divided
  • 1 (8-ounce) package multigrain tempeh (such as White Wave Five-Grain), thinly sliced
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 (6-ounce) package sliced shiitake mushrooms
  • 3 cups hot cooked instant brown rice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 390
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 33%
  • Fat per serving 14.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5.6g
  • Protein per serving 18.6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 49.4g
  • Fiber per serving 8.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 745mg
  • Calcium per serving 104mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Snap off tough ends of asparagus. Cut spears diagonally into 2-inch pieces. Set aside.

Step 2

Combine vegetable broth, soy sauce, and cornstarch in a small bowl; stir with a whisk until smooth. Set aside.

Step 3

Heat 1 tablespoon sesame oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add tempeh, and stir-fry 4 to 5 minutes or until golden. Remove tempeh from pan; set aside.

Step 4

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon sesame oil in same pan. Add garlic, red pepper, asparagus, and mushrooms to pan, and stir-fry 3 minutes or until asparagus is crisp-tender. Add broth mixture; bring to a boil, and cook 2 to 3 minutes or until thickened. Add tempeh, and cook 1 minute or until thoroughly heated. Serve over brown rice.

Cooking Light Superfast Suppers

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up