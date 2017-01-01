- Calories per serving 215
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 21%
- Fat per serving 4.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Protein per serving 36.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 5.8g
- Fiber per serving 1.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 63mg
- Iron per serving 1.4mg
- Sodium per serving 391mg
- Calcium per serving 85mg
Snapper with Tomato-Caper Topping
Photo: Oxmoor House
Halibut, sea bass, redfish, or pompano will also work well in this recipe.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 450º.
Step 2
Combine first 6 ingredients and crushed red pepper, if desired; set aside.
Step 3
Place snapper on a broiler pan lined with aluminum foil; coat foil with cooking spray. Sprinkle snapper with paprika; coat with cooking spray. Bake at 450º for 10 minutes.
Step 4
Top snapper with tomato mixture; bake 5 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Sprinkle with parsley, and serve with lemon wedges.
Cooking Light Superfast Suppers