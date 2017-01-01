Snapper with Tomato-Caper Topping

Photo: Oxmoor House
Prep Time
4 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 fillet and 1/4 cup topping)
Health.com
March 2016

Halibut, sea bass, redfish, or pompano will also work well in this recipe.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups halved grape tomatoes
  • 2 tablespoons capers, drained
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (about 1 lemon)
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dried or 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)
  • 4 (6-ounce) snapper or grouper fillets (about 3/4 inch thick)
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 lemon, cut into 4 wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 215
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 21%
  • Fat per serving 4.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Protein per serving 36.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 5.8g
  • Fiber per serving 1.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 63mg
  • Iron per serving 1.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 391mg
  • Calcium per serving 85mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450º.

Step 2

Combine first 6 ingredients and crushed red pepper, if desired; set aside.

Step 3

Place snapper on a broiler pan lined with aluminum foil; coat foil with cooking spray. Sprinkle snapper with paprika; coat with cooking spray. Bake at 450º for 10 minutes.

Step 4

Top snapper with tomato mixture; bake 5 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Sprinkle with parsley, and serve with lemon wedges.

Cooking Light Superfast Suppers

