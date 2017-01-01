- Calories per serving 240
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 32%
- Fat per serving 8.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 33.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6.3g
- Fiber per serving 1.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 92mg
- Iron per serving 3.7mg
- Sodium per serving 370mg
- Calcium per serving 18mg
Sirloin Tips with Vegetables
Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 10 minutes. If you can't find precut sirloin tips, have the butcher cut a trimmed sirloin steak into 1 1/2-inch pieces.
This hearty, protein-rich meal will leave you feeling full and satisfied after little prep time. A boost of vitamin C from the red peppers will help fight belly fat.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over high heat. Sprinkle sirloin tips with 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Add beef to pan, and cook 3 to 5 minutes, stirring frequently, or until desired degree of doneness. Remove beef from pan; set aside, and keep warm.
Reduce heat to medium-high. Add onion and peppers to pan; sauté 3 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons water; cook 1 minute.
Add beef to onion mixture; sprinkle with seasoning blend and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Add 1/4 cup water to pan; bring to boil, scraping browned bits from bottom of pan. Cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute.