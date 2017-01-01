Sirloin Tips with Vegetables

Photo: Oxmoor House
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 10 minutes. If you can't find precut sirloin tips, have the butcher cut a trimmed sirloin steak into 1 1/2-inch pieces.

This hearty, protein-rich meal will leave you feeling full and satisfied after little prep time. A boost of vitamin C from the red peppers will help fight belly fat.

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 pound sirloin tips
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 large Vidalia or other sweet onion, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 green bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons water, divided
  • 2 teaspoons tomato, basil, and garlic seasoning blend (such as Mrs. Dash)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 240
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 32%
  • Fat per serving 8.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 33.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6.3g
  • Fiber per serving 1.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 92mg
  • Iron per serving 3.7mg
  • Sodium per serving 370mg
  • Calcium per serving 18mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over high heat. Sprinkle sirloin tips with 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Add beef to pan, and cook 3 to 5 minutes, stirring frequently, or until desired degree of doneness. Remove beef from pan; set aside, and keep warm.

Step 2

Reduce heat to medium-high. Add onion and peppers to pan; sauté 3 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons water; cook 1 minute.

Step 3

Add beef to onion mixture; sprinkle with seasoning blend and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Add 1/4 cup water to pan; bring to boil, scraping browned bits from bottom of pan. Cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute.

Cooking Light Superfast Suppers

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up