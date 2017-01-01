Seasoned Green Beans

How to Make It

Step 1 Trim stem end from beans. Arrange beans in a steamer basket over boiling water; cover and steam 10 minutes.

Step 2 Combine tomato and next 3 ingredients in a large saucepan. Cook, uncovered, over medium heat 3 minutes, stirring often. Stir in beans, parsley, thyme, and pepper. Cover and cook over low heat 10 minutes or until beans are tender.