- Calories per serving 218
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 38%
- Fat per serving 9.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 27.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 5g
- Fiber per serving 0.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 81mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 423mg
- Calcium per serving 47mg
Seared Steaks with Creamy Horseradish Sauce
Enjoy a creamy sauce without all the guilt. Using fat-free sour cream and fat-free mayonnaise cuts back on fat so you can indulge. Watch your steak portion size; a healthy portion is 3 ounces or the size of a deck of cards.
How to Make It
Cut steak into 4 equal pieces. Cut 2 garlic cloves in half, and rub both sides of each steak with garlic. Place a large nonstick skillet or grill pan coated with cooking spray over high heat until hot. Add steaks; cook 4 minutes. Turn steaks, and cook 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; sprinkle steaks with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper. Cook 2 minutes or to desired degree of doneness.
Mince remaining garlic clove. Combine garlic, sour cream, mayonnaise, horseradish, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Serve steaks with horseradish sauce.