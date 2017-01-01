- Calories per serving 221
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 42%
- Fat per serving 10.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Protein per serving 27.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 5.2g
- Fiber per serving 2.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 66mg
- Iron per serving 1.4mg
- Sodium per serving 370mg
- Calcium per serving 22mg
Seared Chicken with Avocado
Photo: Oxmoor House
Avocados are a great superfood to add to any meal. They're rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fat, fiber, and vitamin E. Their flavor is mild, but adds a creamy texture to the chicken.
How to Make It
Step 1
Sprinkle seasoning on both sides of chicken. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over high heat. Add chicken to pan, smooth side down; cook 1 minute or until seared. Reduce heat to medium; cook 3 minutes on each side or until lightly browned.
Step 2
Combine avocado, cilantro, pepper, lime juice, and salt. Squeeze one-fourth lime over each piece of chicken before serving. Serve with avocado mixture.
