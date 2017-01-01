Seared Chicken with Avocado

9 Mins
7 Mins
4 servings (serving size: 1 chicken breast half and 1/4 cup avocado mixture)
March 2016

Avocados are a great superfood to add to any meal. They're rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fat, fiber, and vitamin E. Their flavor is mild, but adds a creamy texture to the chicken.

  • 1 1/2 teaspoons blackened seasoning
  • 4 (4-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1 diced peeled avocado
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (about 1 lime)
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 lime, cut into fourths

  • Calories per serving 221
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 42%
  • Fat per serving 10.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Protein per serving 27.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 5.2g
  • Fiber per serving 2.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 66mg
  • Iron per serving 1.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 370mg
  • Calcium per serving 22mg

Sprinkle seasoning on both sides of chicken. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over high heat. Add chicken to pan, smooth side down; cook 1 minute or until seared. Reduce heat to medium; cook 3 minutes on each side or until lightly browned.

Combine avocado, cilantro, pepper, lime juice, and salt. Squeeze one-fourth lime over each piece of chicken before serving. Serve with avocado mixture.

