- Calories per serving 323
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 23.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 46.8g
- Fiber per serving 4.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 28mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 444mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Scallop and Pasta Toss
Scallops, like other shellfish, are packed with protein and vitamin B12. They're also low in saturated fat. Spinach linguine is a sneaky way to get some vegetables into your dish.
Step 1
Coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; add margarine. Place over medium-high heat until margarine melts. Add celery and next 4 ingredients; sauté until crisp-tender. Add scallops and next 5 ingredients; cook 5 to 7 minutes or until scallops are opaque, stirring occasionally.
Step 2
Place pasta in a large serving bowl; add scallop mixture, and toss gently. Serve immediately.
