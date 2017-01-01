Roasted New Potatoes

Photo: Oxmoor House
Yield
8 servings (serving size: 12 potato quarters)
March 2016

Serve this easy-to-make, flavor-filled potato side dish to accompany chicken or beef. White potatoes have a high glycemic index, so they should be enjoyed in moderation.

Ingredients

  • 24 small round red potatoes (about 2 1/3 pounds)
  • Olive oil-flavored cooking spray
  • 1/4 cup Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs
  • 1/4 cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese
  • 3/4 teaspoon paprika

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 117
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 1.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 4.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22.8g
  • Fiber per serving 2.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 91mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place potatoes in a Dutch oven; add water to cover. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and cook, uncovered, 15 minutes or until tender; drain and cool slightly.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 450°.

Step 3

Quarter potatoes; coat with cooking spray. Combine breadcrumbs, cheese, and paprika; sprinkle over potatoes, tossing to coat well. Arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Bake at 450° for 20 to 25 minutes or until coating is crispy.

Step 4

Tip: Enjoy these crispy Parmesan cheese-coated potatoes instead of high-fat French fries.

All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic

