Roasted New Potatoes

Place potatoes in a Dutch oven; add water to cover. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and cook, uncovered, 15 minutes or until tender; drain and cool slightly.

Step 3

Quarter potatoes; coat with cooking spray. Combine breadcrumbs, cheese, and paprika; sprinkle over potatoes, tossing to coat well. Arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Bake at 450° for 20 to 25 minutes or until coating is crispy.