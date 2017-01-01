Roasted Asparagus on Parmesan Polenta

March 2016

Asparagus are full of fiber and vitamin K, which aids in blood clotting, and mushrooms are rich in vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant.

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds asparagus spears
  • 1 small red onion, cut into wedges
  • 1 (8-ounce) package whole mushrooms, halved
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 4 cups water, divided
  • 1 cup yellow cornmeal
  • 3/4 cup preshredded fresh Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 cup minced fresh chives
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (about 1 lemon)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 321
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
  • Fat per serving 9.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 42.3g
  • Fiber per serving 8.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 11mg
  • Iron per serving 1.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 557mg
  • Calcium per serving 252mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 500°.

Step 2

Snap off tough ends of asparagus; cut spears into thirds.

Step 3

Combine asparagus, onion, and mushrooms on a foil-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with oil, and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt; toss gently. Bake at 500° for 8 minutes or until roasted.

Step 4

Combine 3 cups water and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large saucepan; bring to a boil.

Step 5

Stir cornmeal into remaining cup of water. Add cornmeal mixture to boiling water, stirring constantly. Cook 4 to 5 minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally. Stir in cheese.

Step 6

Sprinkle vegetable mixture with chives and lemon juice; toss gently. Serve over polenta.

Cooking Light Superfast Suppers

