Roasted Asparagus on Parmesan Polenta

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 500°.

Step 2 Snap off tough ends of asparagus; cut spears into thirds.

Step 3 Combine asparagus, onion, and mushrooms on a foil-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with oil, and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt; toss gently. Bake at 500° for 8 minutes or until roasted.

Step 4 Combine 3 cups water and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large saucepan; bring to a boil.

Step 5 Stir cornmeal into remaining cup of water. Add cornmeal mixture to boiling water, stirring constantly. Cook 4 to 5 minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally. Stir in cheese.