- Calories per serving 80
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 9%
- Fat per serving 0.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 17g
- Fiber per serving 1.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.3mg
- Sodium per serving 187mg
- Calcium per serving 11mg
Potato Cakes
These versatile mashed potato patties complement an array of toppings from veggies to veal. And they're a unique alternative to noodles, rice, and bread.
Dress up plain potato cakes with vegetables for a healthier, more filling meal.
How to Make It
Combine first 4 ingredients in a large bowl. Divide mixture into 16 portions, using about 1/3 cup in each portion. Pat each portion into a 4-inch diameter cake; place on wax paper.
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Coat both sides of each cake with cooking spray; place in batches in pan. Reduce heat to medium; cook 1 to 2 minutes on each side or until browned. Remove from pan, and place on wax paper. Cool completely.
Cooking Light Superfast Suppers