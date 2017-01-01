Portuguese Frittata

Photo: Oxmoor House
Prep Time
4 Mins
Cook Time
18 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 wedge)
Health.com
March 2016

A cast-iron skillet is ideal to use for this recipe. To ovenproof another type of skillet, (preferably one without a plastic handle) wrap the handle tightly in heavy-duty aluminum foil.

Veggie frittatas, like this recipe, are a protein-packed way to get a variety of vegetables into your diet. Choose fat-free cheese to cut out extra saturated fat. Serve with whole-grain toast for a complete breakfast meal.

Ingredients

  • Olive oil-flavored cooking spray
  • 1 cup
  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, drained
  • 1 (8-ounce) carton egg substitute
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 149
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 34%
  • Fat per serving 5.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 17.6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6.8g
  • Fiber per serving 1.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 128mg
  • Iron per serving 1.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 586mg
  • Calcium per serving 142mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°.

Step 2

Heat a medium (10-inch) ovenproof skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add Chicken-Vegetable Toss and tomatoes; sauté 2 minutes.

Step 3

Combine egg substitute, eggs, oregano, salt, and pepper. Add egg mixture to pan; reduce heat to medium, and cook, uncovered, 5 minutes (do not stir). Sprinkle cheese over egg mixture, and place pan in oven. Bake at 450° for 10 minutes or until set. Broil 1 minute or until lightly browned. Cut into 4 wedges; serve immediately.

Cooking Light Superfast Suppers

