Peanut Butter-and-Jelly Sandwich Cookies

Photo: Oxmoor House
Yield
20 servings (serving size: 1 sandwich cookie)
Health.com
March 2016

Peanut butter cookies make the perfect base for a layer of sweet strawberry spread. Serve these sweet-and-salty cookies for an afternoon snack or a sweet lunchbox surprise.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup margarine, softened
  • 1/4 cup no-sugar-added creamy peanut butter
  • 1/2 cup "measures-like-sugar" calorie-free sweetener
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 2 large egg whites
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • Cooking spray
  • 3/4 cup low-sugar strawberry spread

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 97
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 4.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13.3g
  • Fiber per serving 0.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 112mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Beat margarine and peanut butter with a mixer at medium speed until creamy. Gradually add sweetener and sugar, beating well. Add egg whites and vanilla; beat well. Combine flour, soda, and salt in a small bowl, stirring well. Gradually add flour mixture to creamed mixture, beating well.

Step 3

Shape dough into 40 (1-inch) balls. Place balls 2 inches apart on baking sheets coated with cooking spray. Flatten cookies into 2-inch circles using a flat-bottomed glass. Bake at 350° for 8 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool slightly on pans; remove, and let cool completely on wire racks.

Step 4

Spread about 1 1/2 teaspoons strawberry spread on the bottom of each of 20 cookies; top with remaining cookies.

All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up