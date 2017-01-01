- Calories per serving 97
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 4.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13.3g
- Fiber per serving 0.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 112mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Peanut Butter-and-Jelly Sandwich Cookies
Peanut butter cookies make the perfect base for a layer of sweet strawberry spread. Serve these sweet-and-salty cookies for an afternoon snack or a sweet lunchbox surprise.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Beat margarine and peanut butter with a mixer at medium speed until creamy. Gradually add sweetener and sugar, beating well. Add egg whites and vanilla; beat well. Combine flour, soda, and salt in a small bowl, stirring well. Gradually add flour mixture to creamed mixture, beating well.
Shape dough into 40 (1-inch) balls. Place balls 2 inches apart on baking sheets coated with cooking spray. Flatten cookies into 2-inch circles using a flat-bottomed glass. Bake at 350° for 8 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool slightly on pans; remove, and let cool completely on wire racks.
Spread about 1 1/2 teaspoons strawberry spread on the bottom of each of 20 cookies; top with remaining cookies.
