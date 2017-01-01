- Calories per serving 320
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 38%
- Fat per serving 13.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.4g
- Protein per serving 36.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 10.7g
- Fiber per serving 0.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 87mg
- Iron per serving 0.9mg
- Sodium per serving 273mg
- Calcium per serving 34mg
Maple-Glazed Salmon
Photo: Oxmoor House
You can also cook salmon on the grill in the same amount of time.
Salmon tops the list of fish with the most omega-3 fatty acids. With just one minute of prep time, this spicy-sweet filet is a quick and easy way to stock up on those healthy fats.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat broiler.
Step 2
Combine first 4 ingredients in a small bowl; stir with a whisk.
Step 3
Place salmon, skin side down, on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray. Brush with maple mixture. Broil 10 to 12 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork, brushing with maple mixture after 5 minutes and again after 10 minutes.
Cooking Light Superfast Suppers