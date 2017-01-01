Linguine with Red Pepper Sauce

Photo: Oxmoor House
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Bell peppers are the best source of vitamin C. Served as a sauce is a great way to get servings of vegetables, vitamin C, and fiber. Serve of ver whole-wheat linguini for a heart-healthy alternative.

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped red bell pepper
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 6 ounces uncooked linguine
  • Fresh basil sprigs (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 117
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 1.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22.2g
  • Fiber per serving 1.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 51mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium heat. Add red bell pepper and garlic; cook, uncovered, 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Set aside, and cool slightly.

Step 2

Place pepper mixture in a blender; add chopped basil and next 3 ingredients. Process until smooth, stopping once to scrape down sides.

Step 3

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat.

Step 4

To serve, top pasta with pepper sauce. Garnish with basil sprigs, if desired.

All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic

