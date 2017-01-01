- Calories per serving 35
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 36%
- Fat per serving 1.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 2.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 5g
- Fiber per serving 2.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 151mg
- Calcium per serving 25mg
Lemony Asparagus with Parsley
Photo: Oxmoor House
Welcome springtime (when asparagus is at its peak) with this tangy, fresh dish.
Enjoy a satisfying, nutritious crunch with this asparagus dish. Asparagus are full of fiber and vitamin K, which aids in blood clotting. Lemon juice is a healthy way to spice up any veggie.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add asparagus; cook, stirring occasionally, 7 minutes or until crisp-tender. Remove from heat; stir in parsley and remaining ingredients.
Cooking Light Superfast Suppers