Jalapeño Chicken

Photo: Oxmoor House
Prep Time
1 Min
Cook Time
14 Mins
Total Time
3 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 chicken breast half)
Health.com
March 2016

To crank up the heat in this dish, top each piece of chicken with sliced jalapeños.

Make sure to have milk within arm's reach when serving this hot and spicy chicken. Serve over beans and rice for additional protein.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon 40%-less-sodium taco seasoning
  • 4 (4-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) shredded Monterey Jack cheese with jalapeño peppers
  • 2 tablespoons sliced jalapeño peppers (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 186
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 29.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 1.8g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 81mg
  • Iron per serving 0.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 294mg
  • Calcium per serving 114mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Sprinkle taco seasoning over both sides of chicken.

Step 2

Place a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Coat chicken with cooking spray.

Step 3

Add chicken to pan, and cook 7 minutes on each side or until chicken is done.

Step 4

Remove chicken from heat; sprinkle with cheese. Cover and let stand 3 to 4 minutes or until cheese melts. Garnish with jalapeño slices, if desired.

Cooking Light Superfast Suppers

