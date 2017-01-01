- Calories per serving 186
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 29.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 1.8g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 81mg
- Iron per serving 0.8mg
- Sodium per serving 294mg
- Calcium per serving 114mg
Jalapeño Chicken
Photo: Oxmoor House
To crank up the heat in this dish, top each piece of chicken with sliced jalapeños.
Make sure to have milk within arm's reach when serving this hot and spicy chicken. Serve over beans and rice for additional protein.
How to Make It
Step 1
Sprinkle taco seasoning over both sides of chicken.
Step 2
Place a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Coat chicken with cooking spray.
Step 3
Add chicken to pan, and cook 7 minutes on each side or until chicken is done.
Step 4
Remove chicken from heat; sprinkle with cheese. Cover and let stand 3 to 4 minutes or until cheese melts. Garnish with jalapeño slices, if desired.
Cooking Light Superfast Suppers