Italian Pasta and Bean Soup

Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups soup and 1 tablespoon cheese)
March 2016

Serve this soup hot on a cold day and reap the benefits of riber-rich beans. Using the juices from the tomatoes and beans in the soup is a good way to get the nutrients that are lost in boiling. Serve with a multi-grain roll to complete this body-warming meal.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 1 cup sliced carrot
  • 1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 2 (14-ounce) cans less-sodium beef broth
  • 1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
  • 1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (15-ounce) can red kidney beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 6 ounces uncooked ditalini pasta
  • 1/2 cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 232
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 4.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 10.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 36.2g
  • Fiber per serving 4.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 497mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large Dutch oven coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add onion and next 3 ingredients; sauté until vegetables are crisp-tender.

Step 2

Add beef broth and next 6 ingredients; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 3

Add pasta to vegetable mixture. Cover and cook 10 to 15 minutes or until pasta is tender. Ladle soup into individual bowls; top each serving with 1 tablespoon cheese.

