- Calories per serving 269
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 7.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 25.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23.4g
- Fiber per serving 1.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 60mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 621mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Italian Meatball Sandwich
Meatball subs are notorious for being high in fat. There are healthy alternatives you can make to enjoy this dish. Whole-wheat subs are rich in fiber, which aids digestion. Choose lean ground turkey for a meat that has less saturated fat. Top with fat-free shredded cheese and still get the flavor and the calcium.
How to Make It
Cut an oval piece out of top of each loaf. Reserve oval pieces for another use.
Combine meat and next 5 ingredients. Shape into 36 (1-inch) balls. Cook meatballs in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes or until browned on all sides. Remove from heat, and pat dry.
Preheat oven to 400°.
Return meatballs to pan; add pasta sauce. Cook over medium-low heat 10 minutes or until thoroughly heated.
Place loaves on a baking sheet; top each with 6 meatballs. Spoon sauce evenly over meatballs. Sprinkle evenly with cheese. Bake at 400° for 5 minutes or until cheese melts.