- Calories per serving 58
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 0.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 5.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 10.5g
- Fiber per serving 0.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 2mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 75mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Homemade Peach Ice Cream
When peaches are in season, there's no alternative to their sweet flavor in this creamy dessert.
With homemade ice cream, you can monitor the amount and types of fat that go into the creamy treat. Indulge in this guilt-free ice cream on a hot summer's night and get a boost of calcium. Fruit ice creams also have the antioxidant perks.
How to Make It
Combine first 5 ingredients in a large bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed until blended. Stir in peaches.
Pour mixture into freezer container of a 2-quart hand-turned or electric freezer. Freeze according to manufacturer's instructions. Pack freezer with additional ice and rock salt, and let stand at least 1 hour before serving.
Tip: If you don't have almond extract, use 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract.
