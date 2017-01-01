- Calories per serving 225
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 19%
- Fat per serving 4.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Protein per serving 10.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 36.1g
- Fiber per serving 6.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 7mg
- Iron per serving 2.1mg
- Sodium per serving 751mg
- Calcium per serving 226mg
Grilled Vegetables with Potato Cakes
Use any combination of yellow squash and zucchini to get 3 cups of chopped squash. Grill the squash and mushroom caps while the potato cakes reheat.
Potato pancakes, usually fried, can be high in fat. But topped with vegetables, you can enjoy a potato pancake treat, with the benefits of veggies like antioxidants, fiber, vitamin E, and vitamin A.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°. Reheat Potato Cakes according to recipe instructions on page
Prepare grill.
Cut squash lengthwise into 4 slices each. Sprinkle squash and mushrooms with pepper, and coat with cooking spray. Place on grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 3 minutes on each side or until tender. Remove from heat. Chop squash; set aside.
Pour pasta sauce into a 2-cup glass measure. Cover and microwave at HIGH 2 minutes or until thoroughly heated, stirring after 1 minute.
Place mushroom caps on plates; top each with a potato cake. Spoon squash over potato cakes. Top each with pasta sauce, and sprinkle with cheese.
Cooking Light Superfast Suppers