Grilled Flank Steak with Corn Salsa

Photo: Oxmoor House
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 3 ounces steak and about 1/2 cup salsa)
Health.com
March 2016

Careful trimming will cut even more fat from this already lean cut of meat. Corn salsa is a low-calorie, flavor-filled way to spice up any dish.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup frozen corn, thawed
  • 1/2 cup drained canned black beans
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped red bell pepper
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 2 1/4 teaspoons black pepper, divided
  • 1 pound flank steak
  • 1/2 cup dry red wine
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 3 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 2 tablespoons chopped onion
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 297
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 25.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18.3g
  • Fiber per serving 2.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 60mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 213mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine corn, beans, bell pepper, jalapeño, 1 garlic clove, lime juice, cilantro, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Cover and chill 8 hours.

Step 2

Sprinkle steak with remaining 2 teaspoons black pepper, and place in a heavy-duty zip-top plastic bag. Combine wine and next 4 ingredients; pour over steak. Seal bag; marinate in refrigerator 8 hours.

Step 3

Prepare grill.

Step 4

Remove steak from bag; discard marinade. Place steak on grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill, covered, 7 minutes on each side or to desired degree of doneness. Remove from grill; cut into thin slices. Serve with corn salsa.

All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up