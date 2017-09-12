Garlic Turkey-Broccoli Stir-Fry

Takeout cravings taking hold? Put down the phone: We’ve got a healthier option for you that’s just as tasty. In it you’ll find lean protein in the form of turkey tenderloin, instead of beef, as well as good-for-you veggies like broccoli and immune-boosting garlic. This satisfying turkey stir-fry also delivers plenty of iron and calcium for only 262 calories per serving. It’s packed with nutrients and so easy to make. What’s not to love?

To whip up a stir-fry, all you have to do is throw everything in a pan, cook it, and, if you like, pour over rice. It’s really that easy. The beauty of using turkey is that it cooks fast and is lean yet filling at the same time. If you can’t find turkey tenderloin, it’s fine to use turkey cutlets or breasts instead–the dish works well either way. And if you’re just not a turkey fan, you can easily swap in chicken or tofu for your protein. This simple and modifiable recipe is perfect for a weeknight dinner and makes for yummy leftovers the next day too. Plus, it’s a great dish for beginner cooks and experienced chefs alike.

By making your own turkey stir-fry, you’re cutting out a lot of the salt and oil used in restaurant preparations, and you can control the portion sizes more easily. Your box of takeout might seem like one serving, but it can end up being a calorie bomb. Here, you’ve got a tasty meal that packs enough flavor to satisfy you without going overboard. Cook it up and you may not crave that takeout so much anymore.