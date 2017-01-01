Fudgy Cream Cheese Brownies

Brownies get an ooey-gooey makeover with the addition of a cream cheese topping. Calorie-free sweetener makes this a tasty, lower-sugar alternative to the traditional brownie, but just as fudgy as your go-to favorite dessert recipe..

These moist brownies keep sugar in check by using a blend of sugar and calorie-free sweetener, plus a hint of vanilla. You’ll get the same fudgy flavor with one-third the fat.