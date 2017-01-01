Fresh Berries with Maple Cream

Fresh berries get a refreshing topper. Just by stirring a bit of maple syrup into sour cream, you get a sweet, creamy sauce that's wonderful over any kind of fresh fruit.

Don't stress about pleasing your guests with this dessert. It's easy, quick, and low-calorie. Fruits, especially berries, are a great source of disease-fighting antioxidants.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup fat-free sour cream
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 1 cup fresh blueberries
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh raspberries

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 140
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 3%
  • Fat per serving 0.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Protein per serving 2.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 31.4g
  • Fiber per serving 4.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 0.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 64mg
  • Calcium per serving 86mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine sour cream and maple syrup in a small bowl; stir with a whisk.

Step 2

Combine berries, and spoon into dessert dishes; pour maple cream over berries.

