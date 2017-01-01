Fiesta Burgers

Photo: Oxmoor House
Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Health.com
March 2016

This is no ordinary burger. It's no wonder why it's called the fiesta (party) burger. The spices add a kick to your everyday burger, and veggies like tomatoes and lettuce make the meal a little more healthy. Serve with a multi-grain or whole-wheat bun for a boost of fiber.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/3 cups chopped seeded tomato
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped onion
  • 1/4 cup taco sauce
  • 1 (4.5-ounce) can chopped green chiles, drained
  • 2 pounds ground round
  • 2 tablespoons low-sodium Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 8 green leaf lettuce leaves
  • 8 reduced-calorie hamburger buns, split and toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 266
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 26.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19.7g
  • Fiber per serving 2.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 70mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 423mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 4 ingredients; cover and chill 30 minutes.

Step 2

Preheat broiler.

Step 3

Combine meat and next 4 ingredients; divide mixture into 8 equal portions, shaping each into a 4-inch patty. Broil 4 minutes on each side or until done.

Step 4

Place a lettuce leaf on bottom half of each bun; top each with a patty. Top evenly with tomato mixture, and cover with bun tops.

All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic

