- Calories per serving 98
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 47%
- Fat per serving 5.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Protein per serving 3.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 11g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 6mg
- Iron per serving 0.7mg
- Sodium per serving 140mg
- Calcium per serving 72mg
Field Salad with Pears and Blue Cheese
Photo: Oxmoor House
Prep: 5 minutes. Offer this colorful salad during the fall and winter when pears are in season and fresh walnuts are abundant.
This mouth-watering salad has a little bit of everything for taste and nutrition. Leafy greens are rich in folate. Walnuts are a good source of unsaturated fats, and blue cheese offers a boost of calcium. Serve with a multi-grain roll.
How to Make It
Combine first 3 ingredients in a large bowl. Add dressing, and toss gently. Spoon onto plates, and sprinkle evenly with walnuts.
Cooking Light Superfast Suppers