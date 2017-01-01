- Calories per serving 302
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 6.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 29g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34.7g
- Fiber per serving 9.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 52mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 277mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Easy Weeknight Chili
Photo: Oxmoor House
Not only is this dish ready to eat in 30 minutes, but it’s also diabetes-friendly. Though this recipe uses no-salt-added ingredients, the onion soup mix and hot sauce kick up the flavor. Serve with a side of whole-wheat toast.
How to Make It
Step 1
Coat a Dutch oven with cooking spray; place over medium-high heat until hot. Add meat and next 3 ingredients; cook until meat is browned, stirring until it crumbles. Drain.
Step 2
Return mixture to pan; add tomatoes and next 7 ingredients. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. To serve, ladle chili into bowls; top each with 1 tablespoon cheese.
