Curried Lamb and Carrots

Photo: Oxmoor House
Prep Time
6 Mins
Cook Time
8 Hours 5 Mins
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup lamb mixture and 3/4 cup couscous)
Health.com
March 2016

Serve the lamb with additional chutney, if desired.

You'll wow your guests with this flavor-packed lamb dish. Choose whole-wheat cous cous or quinoa for a healthier, more filling alternative. Lamb is a great source of protein, but enjoy in moderation, as it's high in saturated fat.

Ingredients

  • 6 carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces (about 7 cups)
  • 1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped onion
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 pounds lean boneless lamb, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/2 cup apple cider
  • 1/4 cup mango chutney
  • 1 tablespoon bottled minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon Thai seasoning (such as McCormick)
  • 2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 (10-ounce) package couscous

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 447
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 18%
  • Fat per serving 8.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 30g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 60.2g
  • Fiber per serving 5.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 73mg
  • Iron per serving 3.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 773mg
  • Calcium per serving 60mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place carrot and onion in a 4-quart electric slow cooker.

Step 2

Place flour in a zip-top plastic bag; add lamb. Seal and shake to coat. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Coat with cooking spray; add lamb, and cook, stirring often, 5 minutes or until lightly browned. Place lamb, cider, and next 6 ingredients in slow cooker. Cover with lid; cook on high-heat setting 1 hour.

Step 3

Reduce heat setting to low; cook 7 hours. Remove lid, and stir mixture.

Step 4

Prepare couscous according to package directions, omitting salt and fat.

Cooking Light Superfast Suppers

