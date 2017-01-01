Cumin Quick Bread

Photo: Oxmoor House
Yield
10 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Health.com
March 2016

Serve this cumin bread with dinner or for breakfast, with SmartBalance butter spread for a boost of omega-3 fatty acids.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons "measures-like-sugar" calorie-free sweetener
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin seed, slightly crushed
  • 1/4 teaspoon dry mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2/3 cup fat-free milk
  • 1/3 cup egg substitute
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 tablespoons picante sauce
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 115
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 3.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16.4g
  • Fiber per serving 0.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 262mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Combine first 7 ingredients in a medium bowl; make a well in center of mixture. Combine milk and next 3 ingredients; stir well. Add to flour mixture, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened.

Step 3

Spoon batter into an 8 1/2- x 4 1/2-inch loafpan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350° for 40 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from pan, and let cool on a wire rack.

All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up