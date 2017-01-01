Cookies 'n' Cream Crunch

Photo: Oxmoor House
Yield
9 servings (serving size: 1 square)
Health.com
March 2016

This four-ingredient dessert comes together quickly then sets in your freezer overnight. Keep these ingredients on hand for those moments when you discover you need a delicious dessert for the morning's work birthday gathering or tomorrow's neighborhood block party.

Ingredients

  • 1 (6 1/2-ounce) package sugar-free chocolate sandwich cookies, crushed
  • 1/3 cup chopped pecans
  • 3 tablespoons reduced-calorie margarine, melted
  • 1 quart vanilla no-sugar-added, fat-free ice cream, softened

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 232
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 10.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 6.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 34.2g
  • Fiber per serving 0.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 182mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 3 ingredients; reserve 1 cup mixture. Press remaining crumb mixture firmly in bottom of a 9-inch square pan. Freeze 10 minutes.

Step 2

Spread ice cream over crumb mixture in pan. Sprinkle reserved crumb mixture over ice cream; gently press mixture into ice cream. Cover and freeze at least 8 hours.

Step 3

To serve, let stand at room temperature 5 minutes; cut into 9 squares.

All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up