- Calories per serving 232
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 10.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 6.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34.2g
- Fiber per serving 0.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 182mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Cookies 'n' Cream Crunch
Photo: Oxmoor House
This four-ingredient dessert comes together quickly then sets in your freezer overnight. Keep these ingredients on hand for those moments when you discover you need a delicious dessert for the morning's work birthday gathering or tomorrow's neighborhood block party.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine first 3 ingredients; reserve 1 cup mixture. Press remaining crumb mixture firmly in bottom of a 9-inch square pan. Freeze 10 minutes.
Step 2
Spread ice cream over crumb mixture in pan. Sprinkle reserved crumb mixture over ice cream; gently press mixture into ice cream. Cover and freeze at least 8 hours.
Step 3
To serve, let stand at room temperature 5 minutes; cut into 9 squares.
