- Calories per serving 70
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 2.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 0.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 90mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Chocolate Peppermint Cookies
Photo: Oxmoor House
By mixing sugar with calorie-free sweetener, these cookies have just the right amount of sweetness. Plus, the peppermint flavor will be a hit at any holiday party.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°.
Step 2
Beat margarine with a mixer at medium speed until creamy; gradually add sugar and sweetener, beating well. Add egg substitute and vanilla; beat well.
Step 3
Combine flour and next 4 ingredients. Add to margarine mixture, stirring just until blended. Stir in crushed candy. Drop dough by level tablespoonfuls onto wax paper. Roll into balls; place balls, 2 inches apart, on baking sheets coated with cooking spray. Flatten balls with a fork. Bake at 350° for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool on wire racks.
All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic