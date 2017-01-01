- Calories per serving 152
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 3.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 6.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23.8g
- Fiber per serving 2.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 263mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Chili-Fried Potatoes
Serve these spicy potatoes with eggs as a homefries dish or in an omelet. Cut out the cheese to eliminate saturated fat.
Arrange potato in a steamer basket over boiling water. Cover and steam 10 minutes or until tender. Remove from heat.
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add onion; sauté 3 minutes or until tender. Add potato, chili powder, and salt. Cook 5 minutes or until potato is lightly browned, stirring often. Sprinkle cheese over potato. Cover, remove from heat, and let stand 1 minute or until cheese melts.
