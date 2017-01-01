Chili-Fried Potatoes

Photo: Oxmoor House
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup)
March 2016

Serve these spicy potatoes with eggs as a homefries dish or in an omelet. Cut out the cheese to eliminate saturated fat.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups cubed unpeeled baking potato (about 1 pound)
  • 1/2 teaspoon olive oil
  • Olive oil-flavored cooking spray
  • 1 small onion, halved, thinly sliced, and separated into rings
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) shredded reduced-fat sharp Cheddar cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 152
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 3.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 6.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23.8g
  • Fiber per serving 2.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 263mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Arrange potato in a steamer basket over boiling water. Cover and steam 10 minutes or until tender. Remove from heat.

Step 2

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add onion; sauté 3 minutes or until tender. Add potato, chili powder, and salt. Cook 5 minutes or until potato is lightly browned, stirring often. Sprinkle cheese over potato. Cover, remove from heat, and let stand 1 minute or until cheese melts.

All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic

