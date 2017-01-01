Chicken-Sausage Jambalaya

Photo: Oxmoor House
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

This hearty dish will be just as hearty (and healthier) with whole grain rice and turkey sausage. Turkey sausage is lower in saturated fat but still has the sausage flavor.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, cut into pieces
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • Olive oil-flavored cooking spray
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 10 ounce turkey breakfast sausage
  • 2 1/2 cups chopped onion (about 2 large)
  • 2 1/4 cups chopped celery (about 6 stalks)
  • 1 3/4 cups sliced green onions (about 7)
  • 1 cup chopped green bell pepper (about 1 large)
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 chicken-flavored bouillon cubes
  • 3 1/3 cups hot water
  • 3 tablespoons fat-free Italian dressing
  • 1 1/4 cups uncooked long-grain rice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 345
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 7.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 43.8g
  • Fiber per serving 3.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 62mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 722mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Sprinkle chicken with black pepper. Coat a Dutch oven with cooking spray; add oil. Place over medium-high heat until hot. Add chicken; sauté 3 minutes. Remove chicken; set aside.

Step 2

Combine sausage and next 5 ingredients in pan. Cook over medium-high heat until sausage is browned. Stir in chicken.

Step 3

Dissolve bouillon cubes in hot water; stir in dressing. Add to pan, and bring to a boil. Stir in rice. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes or until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed. Toss before serving.

All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up