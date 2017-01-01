- Calories per serving 345
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 7.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 26g
- Carbohydrate per serving 43.8g
- Fiber per serving 3.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 62mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 722mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Chicken-Sausage Jambalaya
Photo: Oxmoor House
This hearty dish will be just as hearty (and healthier) with whole grain rice and turkey sausage. Turkey sausage is lower in saturated fat but still has the sausage flavor.
How to Make It
Step 1
Sprinkle chicken with black pepper. Coat a Dutch oven with cooking spray; add oil. Place over medium-high heat until hot. Add chicken; sauté 3 minutes. Remove chicken; set aside.
Step 2
Combine sausage and next 5 ingredients in pan. Cook over medium-high heat until sausage is browned. Stir in chicken.
Step 3
Dissolve bouillon cubes in hot water; stir in dressing. Add to pan, and bring to a boil. Stir in rice. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes or until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed. Toss before serving.
