Chicken-Pepper Tostadas

Photo: Oxmoor House
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
11 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 tostada)
Health.com
March 2016

Instead of dropping a nice chunk of change on a restaurant fajita, make your own! This dish is easy and inexpensive and filled with protein. Choose whole wheat tortillas for a healthier, fiber-rich alternative.

Ingredients

  • 4 (6-inch) corn tortillas
  • Cooking spray
  • 12 ounces frozen pepper stir-fry
  • 12 ounces chicken breast tenders, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons salt-free Mexican seasoning
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 cup (4 ounces) shredded reduced-fat sharp Cheddar or part-skim mozzarella cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 256
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 25%
  • Fat per serving 7.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 31g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 17.3g
  • Fiber per serving 2.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 70mg
  • Iron per serving 1.2mg
  • Sodium per serving 627mg
  • Calcium per serving 314mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat broiler.

Step 2

Place tortillas on a baking sheet; lightly coat each tortilla with cooking spray. Broil 4 to 5 minutes or until crisp, turning once; set aside.

Step 3

Place pepper stir-fry in a colander. Rinse in cold running water 30 seconds or until peppers thaw; drain well, and pat dry.

Step 4

Coat a large skillet with cooking spray; place over medium-high heat until hot. Add pepper stir-fry; sauté 4 minutes. Add chicken, seasoning, salt, and red pepper. Sauté 2 to 3 minutes or until chicken is done.

Step 5

Top each tortilla with 1/2 cup chicken mixture and 1/4 cup cheese. Broil 1 minute or until cheese melts.

Cooking Light Superfast Suppers

