- Calories per serving 256
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 25%
- Fat per serving 7.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 31g
- Carbohydrate per serving 17.3g
- Fiber per serving 2.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 70mg
- Iron per serving 1.2mg
- Sodium per serving 627mg
- Calcium per serving 314mg
Chicken-Pepper Tostadas
Instead of dropping a nice chunk of change on a restaurant fajita, make your own! This dish is easy and inexpensive and filled with protein. Choose whole wheat tortillas for a healthier, fiber-rich alternative.
How to Make It
Preheat broiler.
Place tortillas on a baking sheet; lightly coat each tortilla with cooking spray. Broil 4 to 5 minutes or until crisp, turning once; set aside.
Place pepper stir-fry in a colander. Rinse in cold running water 30 seconds or until peppers thaw; drain well, and pat dry.
Coat a large skillet with cooking spray; place over medium-high heat until hot. Add pepper stir-fry; sauté 4 minutes. Add chicken, seasoning, salt, and red pepper. Sauté 2 to 3 minutes or until chicken is done.
Top each tortilla with 1/2 cup chicken mixture and 1/4 cup cheese. Broil 1 minute or until cheese melts.