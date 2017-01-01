- Calories per serving 258
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 21%
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 27.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22.9g
- Fiber per serving 4.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 66mg
- Iron per serving 2.9mg
- Sodium per serving 675mg
- Calcium per serving 190mg
Chicken-Garbanzo Salad
Photo: Oxmoor House
Prep: 18 minutes. Instead of serving this Mediterranean-style salad with pita wedges, make sandwiches. Spoon about 1/2 cup into pita halves lined with extra spinach leaves.
With the chicken and the garbanzo beans, you have a protein-packed salad. Yogurt dressing is also a good way to get a boost of calcium and flavor.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Combine first 8 ingredients; toss gently. Gently fold in spinach leaves and feta cheese. Serve salad with lemon wedges.
Cooking Light Superfast Suppers